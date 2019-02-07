Jio, Reliance Retail will shortly launch a unique New Commerce platform: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director (MD) Mukesh Ambani today said that Jio and Reliance Retail will shortly launch a unique New Commerce platform, which will bring win-win benefits to consumers, retailers, and producers.

"Across the country, this platform will enrich and empower as many as 3 crore small shopkeepers," Ambani said at the fifth Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata.

He said, "Jio has close to 1 lakh active Business Partners across Bengal. Now, in yet another unique initiative, we have set up "Jio Points" as a direct distribution channel in deep rural markets, to cater to the growing rural market and each and every village in West Bengal."

With these Jio Points, we will have brick and mortar presence in every tehsil of the state to serve every single village. Ambani added.

India's richest man said "RIL has already invested Rs 28,000 crore in West Bengal, which is one-tenth of the company's total investments across India, and (telecom arm) Jio will invest a further Rs10,000 crore-plus to make the state land of the digital revolution."

Ambani highlighted that connecting Bengal with optic fiber to bring superior digital services to every home has progressed well. This will transform every home in Bengal into a SMART HOME.

Reliance Retail operates over 500 Retail Stores and 46 Petro Retail Outlets spanning nearly 1 Million Square feet across 400 cities and towns of West Bengal, he informed.

The RIL chairman also said 100 percent of the state's population would be covered by the Jio 4G network by end-2019.