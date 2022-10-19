JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza Offer; How to Get Benefits Worth Up to Rs. 6,500 News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

JioFiber, the fast-growing internet service provider in India, has announced a festive offer on account of Diwali. This is a limited-period offer that is available for users between October 18 and October 28. Called JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza Offer 2022, it provides users with benefits up to Rs. 6,500 on getting a new JioFiber broadband connection.

Notably, customers who purchase a JioFiber plan for at least six months will be eligible to get this offer. The exception is the Rs. 899 broadband plan that can be subscribed for three months. The JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza Offer 2022 will provide 100% value back from the company along with 15 days of additional validity. In addition, subscribers of these plans will get a free 4K JioFiber set-top box worth Rs. 6,000.

Let's take a look at the plans eligible for the offer and the price one has to pay.

Benefits With JioFiber Rs. 599 Plan for Six Months

The JioFiber Rs. 599 plan offers an internet speed of 30Mbps and over 500 on-demand channels along with access to more than 14 OTT apps. On subscribing to this plan for six months, the total cost will be Rs. 4,241 (split into Rs. 3,594 for six months and Rs. 647 GST).

Subscribers opting for this plan under the JioFiber Doube Festival Bonanza Offer will get vouchers worth Rs. 4,500. These include a Rs. 1,000 AJIO voucher, a Rs. 1,000 Reliance Digital voucher, a Rs. 1,000 NetMeds voucher, and a Rs. 1,500 IXIGO voucher. Customers will also get an additional 15 days of validity, which will add to the six-month plan.

Benefits With JioFiber Rs. 899 Plan for Six Months

Likewise, the Rs. 899 plan will offer 100Mbps internet speed and access to over 14 OTT apps and over 550 on-demand channels. Buyers can get this plan for Rs. 6,365 (which is split into six months of plan priced at Rs. 5,394 and Rs. 971 GST).

The vouchers provided with this plan will account for Rs. 6,500 and it will be split into a Rs. 2,000 AJIO voucher, a Rs. 1,000 Reliance Digital voucher, a Rs. 500 NetMeds voucher, and a Rs. 3,000 IXIGO voucher. Subscribers of this plan will also get an additional 15 days of validity, which will add to the six-month plan.

Benefits With JioFiber Rs. 899 Plan for Three Months

As for the 3-month subscription plan, subscribers can get the same for Rs. 2,697 along with an additional GST cost of Rs. 485, which takes the cost up to Rs. 3,182. This plan will offer similar speed and on-demand channels as the six-month subscription and the vouchers will be worth Rs. 3,500.

These will include a Rs. 1,000 AJIO voucher, a Rs. 500 Reliance Digital voucher, a Rs. 500 NetMeds voucher, and a Rs. 1,500 IXIGO voucher. Unlike the other two plans, this one will not include the additional validity benefit.

