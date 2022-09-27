JioMart Festival Sale Offering Up to 80% Discount; Deals You Shouldn’t Miss News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

It's raining discounts across e-commerce platforms as we approach the festival season. Now, JioMart has announced a festival season sale on its platform. The platform is offering a sale that will last for as long as one month. During this sale, JioMart will offer two sales - 'Tyohar Ready Sale' and 'Bestival Sale'.

The JioMart sale is already live and it will run until October 23. Notably, the first sale will end today, September 27. Coinciding with the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, this sale from JioMart will let users get lucrative discounts on a slew of products across categories.

JioMart Festival Sale Discounts

During the ongoing JioMart festival sale, one can avail of discounts on products such as smartphones, accessories, gadgets, and home appliances. The platform offers up to 80% discount on products, including ACs, TVs, and more. Even laptops will be available for purchase at discounted pricing.

In addition, there is a 10% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank credit card during the JioMart festival season sale. SBI Bank debit card users are entitled to get a 10% additional cashback. On the other hand, users who pay using Paytm will get up to Rs. 1,000 cashback during this ongoing sale. Jio has also partnered with Simpl for Buy Now, Pay Later, and offers a 5% cashback or up to Rs. 750 cashback on the first transaction. Notably, these are the offers one can avail of until today during the Tyohar Ready Sale on JioMart.

Related: How To easily order from JioMart using WhatsApp

JioMart Deals You Shouldn't Miss

JioMart is offering some notable deals on iPhones. One can purchase the iPhone 13 on this platform for Rs. 64,900 and get a 10% or up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount using an HDFC Bank credit card. This will bring the cost of the device down to Rs. 63,400. Likewise, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available for Rs. 58,400 and Rs. 51,400 respectively after the bank discounts.

On the other hand, Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy S21 FE 5G and S20 FE 5G are available for Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 36,079 respectively. On top of this, there is an additional bank discount as mentioned above. Interestingly, wearables such as earbuds are also available starting from a meager Rs. 39 on JioMart during the sale.

Best Mobiles in India