JioSaavn’s Programmatic Audio Inventory debuts on Google's DV360 in India News oi-Vishal Kawadkar The partnership will push evolving audio advertising space even further.

JioSaavn's programmatic audio inventory is now available on Google's Demand Side Platform (DSP) - Display & Video 360. In India there were around 150 million music streaming users at the end of 2018, making the programmatic audio[af1] possible in the country. The new partnership might bring a new wave that pushes the evolving audio advertising to the frontlines for many brands and marketers.

With investments in audio ads by marketers witnessing a surge and the latest collaboration with Google, the audio space will see a boom in the coming days. Still, in its initial days, the audio advertising segment seems to have a lot of potentials, considering the number of early adopters witness success after the shift.

"Digital audio inventory is on a steep rise and major ad tech companies are enhancing their platforms with digital audio solutions, allowing marketers to diversify their audience reach. More recently, Google also took an interest in audio, allowing marketers to purchase audio inventory directly through Display & Video 360. Programmatic, in general, allows marketers to efficiently test, assess and maximize new capabilities and JioSaavn is at the forefront of efforts to educate, demonstrate and supply the benefits of programmatic audio advertising in India," said Gaurav Kaushik - Global Vice President, Advertising Platform, JioSaavn.

Programmatic audio ads are pushed after considering factors like music interests, age, gender, location, and others, so each ad can be pushed to the best-matched audience. This also allows advertisers to run campaigns using Digital & Video 360. It also allows them to check results in realtime, improving the quality of the campaigns.

The ability to buy digital advertising properties virtually also helps reduce human intervention, negotiations, and manual order entries, allowing the team to boost efficiency and focus on value-added services. As of now, you can only buy through audio by Programmatic Guaranteed deal type. However, as the market matures, OpenRTB protocols will be the norm, similar to display ad formats.