    Jupiter To Make Closest Approach To Earth; Keep Your Binoculars Ready

    Good news for stargazers! There's something extravagant show in store as the gas giant Jupiter will be the closest to our planet later this month. During the event, the biggest planet in the solar system will be visible to the naked eye in the night sky. 

    If you are someone who wishes to witness this spectacle, then just get yourself a pair of binoculars, and you'll be able to see many of its moons. If you have a small telescope, you'll be able to see Jupiter's cloudy bands. If you have a powerful telescope, you might get to see the Great Red Spot as well.

    Speaking of the Great Red Spot, it's actually a humungous storm which is twice the size of our Earth. It was first spotted observed 300 years ago and might present long before that.

    However, the spot might vanish in the next 20 years, scientists say. It's unclear what's the reason behind the huge storm, but according to NASA scientist Glenn Orton, it could be due to a collision between the spot and a vortex to the south.

    Orton said, "Some observers implied that these [blades] were induced by the arrival of vortices in a jet just south of the GRS moving from east to west that enters a dark area surrounding it that is characterized by deeper clouds, known as the 'Red Spot Hollow'.

    Jupiter has always been fascinating for the astronomers, however, it's understood that Jupiter's environment is too harsh to sustain life. But its biggest moon Europa is a potential place where life could exist in the future. NASA's Hubble Telescope found more evidence of water on the surface of Europa.

    NASA and other private firms like SpaceX are already working towards colonizing Mars. And since other places like Europa has shown signs of water, it could be a possibility that the scientists might want to explore them.

    Friday, June 7, 2019, 10:14 [IST]
