KBC season 10: Here's how Jio users can win a chance to grab the hot seat

One of the most awaited Indian television show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 is back. All the interested viewers are trying their luck to win a chance to grab the hot seat, Jio customers have an added advantage this year. Now the Jio customer can take part in "JIO KBC Play Along" and win the chance to sit on the hot seat with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

If you are interested in playing the game, then first you need to download the Jiochat app from the Play store and play KBC along with the show if you are lucky enough then you can also win prizes while sitting at your home.

How to Play Jio KBC Play Along?

Basically, its a very simple process to take part in the game. JIO KBC Play Along is an app which will show you the question and answer option in sync with KBC broadcast. When the question will be asked to the contestants in the show, it will become elive on your Jio app.

Based on the question Jio user need to select the correct answer from the four options and need to lock it. The answer will be revealed on TV and App simultaneously. Correct answers will you allow you to move ahead in the game and earn points.

All you need to do

First, download Jiochat app from Playstore and register yourself on that application. Then you need to submit Name, Date of Birth and Phot. Then you have to answer the live questions that will be asked while Episodes. If you are lucky enough then you will be contacted with the accumulated scores.

So all the best with your play, we must recommend you to lock your answers as soon as possible because there will be many 30 lakhs users playing the same contest simultaneously.