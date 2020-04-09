Lark Makes Its Premium Digital Collaboration Platform Available For Free In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Amid coronavirus outbreak where almost all the big and small enterprises have imposed work from home on all employees. Most of the companies are using different platforms to connect with employees and conduct video conferences. However, there are some platforms that offer everything under one roof with multiple video conferences with multiple users and a lot more.

Lark is also one such platform which comes with messenger, online docs and sheets, cloud storage, calendar, and video conferencing. Today, the company has announced that it has made its digital collaboration premium suite available free for use in India.

The service is also extended for free to educational institutes including, schools, colleges and coaching classes across the nation. The service is allowing teachers and students to interact and manage workflow.

To recall, Lark's free version comes with unlimited video calls, 200GB of cloud storage, online collaborative docs and sheets, a smart calendar, a messenger, unlimited third-party app integrations, and more. The platform offers everything under one roof and there is no need to juggle between applications to get work done.

The company has also added a live-streaming feature for virtual collaboration. Video meetings can be live-streamed to reach millions of people, which is useful for large-scale meetings.

Lark Key Features

Messenger: Users can create chat groups with up to 5,000 members for making staff announcements, you can also create oneway groups in which only admin will be able to share text messages. The Lark messenger also comes with emoji replies, threaded conversations, and read receipt feature. Users can also launch video or audio calls, and send documents.

Video Conferencing: With this feature, users can organize a video conference with up to 100 participants, it offers unlimited minutes, screen sharing, shares and co-edit a Lark Doc during a video call.

Calendar: Lark's calendar function allows users to display multiple calendars and check their teammates' schedules all at once.

Workplace: Users can also customize their organization's internal workflow which includes reimbursements, leaves, approvals, and attendance. Lark also has an open platform where users can build their own apps and bots.

