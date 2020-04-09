ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lark Makes Its Premium Digital Collaboration Platform Available For Free In India

    By
    |

    Amid coronavirus outbreak where almost all the big and small enterprises have imposed work from home on all employees. Most of the companies are using different platforms to connect with employees and conduct video conferences. However, there are some platforms that offer everything under one roof with multiple video conferences with multiple users and a lot more.

    Lark Makes Its Premium Digital Collaboration Platform Free For India

     

    Lark is also one such platform which comes with messenger, online docs and sheets, cloud storage, calendar, and video conferencing. Today, the company has announced that it has made its digital collaboration premium suite available free for use in India.

    The service is also extended for free to educational institutes including, schools, colleges and coaching classes across the nation. The service is allowing teachers and students to interact and manage workflow.

    To recall, Lark's free version comes with unlimited video calls, 200GB of cloud storage, online collaborative docs and sheets, a smart calendar, a messenger, unlimited third-party app integrations, and more. The platform offers everything under one roof and there is no need to juggle between applications to get work done.

    Lark Makes Its Premium Digital Collaboration Platform Free For India

    The company has also added a live-streaming feature for virtual collaboration. Video meetings can be live-streamed to reach millions of people, which is useful for large-scale meetings.

    Lark Key Features

    Messenger: Users can create chat groups with up to 5,000 members for making staff announcements, you can also create oneway groups in which only admin will be able to share text messages. The Lark messenger also comes with emoji replies, threaded conversations, and read receipt feature. Users can also launch video or audio calls, and send documents.

     

    Video Conferencing: With this feature, users can organize a video conference with up to 100 participants, it offers unlimited minutes, screen sharing, shares and co-edit a Lark Doc during a video call.

    Lark Makes Its Premium Digital Collaboration Platform Free For India

    Calendar: Lark's calendar function allows users to display multiple calendars and check their teammates' schedules all at once.

    Workplace: Users can also customize their organization's internal workflow which includes reimbursements, leaves, approvals, and attendance. Lark also has an open platform where users can build their own apps and bots.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: app lark news
    Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 14:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X