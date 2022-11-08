Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: India Timings, Where to Watch Online, Precautions to Take News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Eclipses are one of the most spectacular celestial events visible from the Earth. Today, November 8 will be hosting the last total lunar eclipse of 2022. In fact, we won't be seeing another total lunar eclipse for the next three years. Here's everything you need to know about the total lunar eclipse, the timings and visibility in India, and other details.

The lunar eclipse today is a total one, and will be visible again only after three years in March 2025. But we will continue to witness partial lunar eclipses until then. According to the Ministry of Earth Science, the eclipse will begin at 2:39 PM in India. The total eclipse will start to reach around 3:46 PM.

What Time Is the Lunar Eclipse Today?

The totality of the lunar eclipse where the Moon is completely covered in the Earth's shadow will happen at 5:12 PM. Finally, the total lunar eclipse will end at 6:19 PM. As one can see, the eclipse will begin in the afternoon and will end early in the evening.

Is the Total Lunar Eclipse Visible in India?

Eastern parts of the country like Kolkata and Guwahati are prime regions to witness the totality of the eclipse happening today. Regions like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and others won't have much luck as the totality would have ended by the time of Moonrise.

Total Lunar Eclipse Livestream Links

If you wanted to watch this celestial event, many online platforms will be live-streaming the total lunar eclipse. The Lowell Observatory in Arizona and Time and Date platforms will be live-streaming the total lunar eclipse today. So in case you live in one of the cities with a late moonrise, you can check out these Livestreaming YouTube channels.

A total lunar eclipse – sometimes called a #BloodMoon – is set to peak Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 5:17am ET (1017 UTC). It's the last one until 2025.



Find out if you’re in an eclipse viewing area or watch it live with @NASAMoon experts: https://t.co/wm937tJHVe pic.twitter.com/CIOwcjyb6p — NASA (@NASA) November 7, 2022

When Does Total Lunar Eclipse Occur?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. When this happens, the Earth completely or partially blocks the sunlight from reaching the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon's surface.

A partial lunar eclipse happens when only part of the Moon is covered in the Earth's shadow. A total lunar eclipse is when the Sun and the Moon are exactly aligned and positioned on either side of the Earth, and the Earth's shadow completely covers the Moon, creating a total lunar eclipse.

Despite being completely in Earth's shadow, some sunlight still reaches the lunar surface, which makes it appear red. When the sunlight passes through the Earth's atmosphere, the blue light is scattered in all directions due to the short wavelength.

This allows redder light to pass through and reflect off the Moon's surface. The dramatic coloring of the Moon during a total lunar eclipse has earned the name Blood Moon.

