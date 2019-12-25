Last Solar Eclipse 2019: Here’s How To Watch The Ring Of Fire News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The year 2019 is coming to an end but before we step in 2020, here's a galactic treat. The last solar eclipse 2019 is set to take place tomorrow (December 26) where the Moon will eclipse the Sun. The final solar eclipse of the year will be a visual treat for people to view the 'ring of fire'.

Annular Solar Eclipse 2019

During an eclipse, the Moon intersects the Sun's light and brings a total eclipse on the Earth, submerging it in darkness. But this solar eclipse is an annular one, which means the Moon is farther away from the Earth and after crossing the Sun, it creates the Antumbra or the 'negative shadow'. This is what creates the ring of fire, one of the most spectacular visual treats.

The celestial event will be visible in most parts of North Africa and Asia, including India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, the people from North America and the UK will not be able to view the eclipse.

Where To Watch It?

According to a report by Norway-based TimeandDate.com, the partial eclipse will appear at the first location at approximately 8 AM IST on December 26. The full eclipse stage can be viewed about an hour later, precisely at 9:04 AM IST. The maximum eclipse position will appear at 10:47 IST. Space enthusiasts should note that the eclipse will last for a maximum of three minutes and 40 seconds.

There are a couple of websites that will live stream the solar eclipse 2019. Slooh.com, the official website of the Sri Lankan astronomy channel called Tharulowa Digital will live stream the annular eclipse. The live stream can be caught on Tharulowa Digital's YouTube channel as well. Observers should note that viewing the annular solar eclipse with the naked eye could be dangerous and wearing eye protection is advised.

