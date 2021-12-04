Last Solar Eclipse Of 2021: When And Where To Watch?

Can I Watch Solar Eclipse 2021 In India?

To note, the total solar eclipse happening today can be seen in most parts of the southern hemisphere of the world. The southern tips of South America, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand are the ideal spots to view the solar eclipse. Additionally, sky grazers in Antarctica can also view the celestial event.

This also means that people staying in the northern hemisphere won't be able to view the total solar eclipse. Here in India, we won't be able to view the total solar eclipse. Nevertheless, interested people can watch the live-streaming of the total solar eclipse that will be telecasted by NASA and other space agencies.

Total Solar Eclipse 2021: Where To Watch Livestream?

As mentioned earlier, the total solar eclipse happening today can be watched live-stream from several space agencies. Here, the eclipse will be streamed on NASA's YouTube channel, straight from the Union Glacier, Antarctica. One can also watch the event from the website nasa.gov/live.

To note, the solar eclipse live-stream on the NASA channel will begin at 1:30 AM EST (around 12:00 PM Indian time). The totality of the eclipse will begin at 2:44 AM EST (at 1:14 PM IST) and the stream will end at 3:37 AM EST (2:07 PM IST). That said, the live-streaming will also depend on the weather conditions in Antarctica.

What Is Total Solar Eclipse?

It's important to understand what a total solar eclipse is before the event begins. A solar eclipse happens when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun. When the Moon completely hides the Sun and the solar surface from the Earth, it causes a total solar eclipse.

To note, the Sun is roughly 400 times larger than the Moon and is also 400 times farther from it. When there's a total solar eclipse, the Moon cuts offal all direct rays of the sunlight as viewed from the Earth. This causes complete darkness for a few minutes until the Moon moves out from the path between the Sun and the Earth.

Precautions From Solar Eclipse

The solar eclipse, both partial and total, are beautiful celestial events that can be seen from the Earth. That said, it can also be a bit dangerous to view the solar eclipse without any protection. Although the last solar eclipse of 2021 isn't visible in India, it's best to keep these precautions in mind:

Step 1: Do not look at the Sun directly, even during a partial solar eclipse.

Step 2: Wear special eclipse glasses or sunglasses at all times while watching the solar eclipse

Step 3: One can also use indirect methods to view the solar eclipse like a pinhole box or a projection

Step 4: One can also use a solar telescope or a telescope with a solar filter for a better experience.