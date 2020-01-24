Learn How To Add Apple Pay To Watch, And Earn Rewards

ENGLISH

    Apple announced its reward program, "Apple Watch Connected", to motivate people to go to the gym. To get the reward, you need to add the Apple Pay app to your watch before your next gym visit. The reward program, as of now, is confined to a few fitness franchises such as OrangeTheory, Crunch Fitness, YMCA, and Basecamp. And, in the later years, the company might extend its program to other fitness centers.

    The unveiled reward program will either benefit you personally or to a group of people, depending on which gym you are hitting. YMCA, as we know, offers a reward that allows kids for free classes, alongside your workout schedule. While other rewards offer gift cards or credit points for your next membership payment.

    Steps To Add Apple Pay To Watch:

    1. Go to the Apple Wallet app.

    2. Add a Payment card to the Wallet app.

    3. Use the + key located at the top right corner.

    4. Then, a prompt will pop-up, asking you to place your card within the frame.

    5. The Wallet app will by-default identify the card's type, number, and expiration date.

    6. After your card is detected, you will have to add the CVV number and click on agree to the T&C policy.

    7. Later, go to the Apple Watch app and look for the "Wallet and Apple Pay" setting under My Watch option.

    8. The setting once when tap opened will show a listing of the cards available in your Wallet.

    9. Choose any card that you want to add for your payment process, and then you will be asked to re-enter the security code. Besides, you can choose a default card from this page.

    After the process is done, there's no need to carry the physical wallet or phone inside the gym, for making the payment. You can simply place your watch featuring Apple Pay to the barcode scanner, and get the payment done.

