Lemon Electronics to invest Rs. 100 crore to set tempered glass manufacturing unit in Haryana

Home-grown handset maker Lemon Electronics Limited announced its plans to set up "Tempered glass manufacturing unit" in Haryana, under new subdivision "Lemon Glass India Limited" for the production of Tempered Glass.

With an estimated investment of Rs.100 crore the plant is sure to produce over 20 million mobile tempered glasses per month, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the plant is expected to start its operation in September this year.

Kapil Chugh, Chairman & Managing Director, Lemon Electronics Limited said: "Our understanding of the market trends, technologies and consumer needs as always helped us built new business models and expansion projects that focus on identifying the gaps of the market and fulfill with consumer expectations. Continuing our commitment towards innovation, we look forward to delivering the best outcome from this facility like always."

"Today, affordability has become the driving factor for consumers when it comes to buying something hence; Lemon offers best products that are affordable for everyone, " he added.

Meanwhile, the company aims to be the top-notch players in the mobile accessories in next 3 years and plans to create separate distribution channels for Tempered glass distribution in different states.

It also has taken legal rights from "Thailand Glass Company" for procurement of raw material and Distribution in India, the company further said.

This, proposed plant hopefully prompt further economic growth by generating more than 3000+ skilled and unskilled job opportunities through placement drives in different cities, contributing to the "Make in India" campaign, Lemon Mobiles informed.

For unaware, the company has also announced its manufacturing unit for mobile phones at Greater Noida in April this year.

Having almost 1000 openings Lemon mobiles look further to get on board skilled professionals who can be an excellent technician, operators, and engineers from their placement drives and over 200 walk-ins that have happened.

Furthermore, the next placement will be conducted in the hub of universities like Delhi NCR, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.