Lenovo and Ubisoft announces Lenovo Legion range of gaming hardware

Lenovo and Ubisoft have announced Lenovo Legion. The legion serves as an official PC and monitors sponsor of Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Pro League and Majors. The product comes as an exclusive global partnership. The partnership will extend for the duration of the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League season. It will take place from spring 2018 through spring 2019 across North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Lenovo is providing a range of high-performance gaming hardware. The hardware will be put into the hands of some of the world's dedicated and skilled Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege players. This will allow the players to push their limits in competition. The partnership also includes co-branding and co-promotion. It also includes an invitation for fans to join global giveaway contests. A user will also have access to an in-game Lenovo Legion charm that can be unlocked through an in-game challenge.

Further, the Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six engages an estimate of30 million players. Its esports enthusiast fanbase is growing fast as per the company. The company reports that Six Invitational (SI) 2018 saw a 300 percent increase in viewership as compared to the last year's SI. It also saw a peak of 321,000 concurrent viewers during its Grand Finale.

Lenovo is equipping the Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Pro teams with its own hardware to meet the demands of the professional players. The sponsored devices will include the Lenovo Legion Y720 Tower, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Y520 Laptops, and the Lenovo Legion Y25f Gaming Monitor. The Lenovo Legion Y720 Tower, for example, packs ample power to enable high refresh rates for smooth frame rates and high-quality streams and videos for fans to enjoy. The Lenovo Legion Y25f Gaming Monitor will feature 144 Hz refresh rate for sharp and clear images. The company claims that the display will bring out in-game details during epic plays.

Lenovo Legion PCs and monitors will be showcasd next during theTom Clancy's Rainbow Six Pro League Season 7 Finals. The finals will be held at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City Hotel & Casino on 19th and 20th May 2018. These finals will include two teams from each of the four regions that will represent Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America.