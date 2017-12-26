LG allots AI development tool to all its business divisions

While AI has been gaining prominence in the tech world especially in consumer electronics, it seems LG is gearing up to integrate the technology in a wide range of its upcoming products.

Having said that, in a bid to speed up the release of new products equipped with the latest technology, LG Electronics has now distributed its Artificial Intelligence (AI) development platform to all its business divisions. Yonhap News Agency has reported that the AI development platform which has been dubbed as "DeepThinQ 1.0", will help researchers easily apply deep-learning technologies to electronics products.

"Products based on the "DeepThinQ" platform will transmit various kinds of information to cloud servers, and will become smarter as time passes, as they can educate themselves," the company said in a statement. "The 'DeepThinQ' AI platform has been evolving based on the data gathered from AI-powered home appliances and other commercial robots."

This news comes shortly after the announcement of a new AI brand named ThinQ, which will be featured in all upcoming LG AI-powered products.

LG has said that the "DeepThinQ" platform will support voice and video recognition, as well as other top-notch AI technologies, which can potentially be applied to all products from home appliances to mobile devices in the future.

Well, among many other companies, the South Korean tech major has been working and making various efforts to commercialize AI technologies in the market. For instance, the company has even deployed a guidance robot at the Incheon International Airport in the country. The AI-powered robot speaks Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese and provides visitors with the locations of facilities and shops.

