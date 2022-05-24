LG Brings 2022 OLED Smart TV Line-Up In India; Launches Rollable 4K TV Worth 75 Lacs News oi-Rohit Arora

LG India has expanded its Smart TV portfolio in India with the launch of new OLED TVs. First showcased at CES 2022, the new OLED line-up introduces the widest range of OLED TVs featuring a mammoth 97-inch OLED TV and the world's first 42-inch OLED TV for smaller room spaces. The range also includes an 8K OLED TV flaunting a gigantic 88-inch high-resolution panel, ideal for large retail spaces and luxury home TV viewing.

However, the showstopper product- the LG Signature R OLED simply stole the show with its futuristic rollable display technology. It costs a whopping Rs. 75 lacs and seems like the perfect blend of technology and luxury. LG unveiled the new OLED TV range in the presence of brand ambassador- Shahrukh Khan.

Let's get into details of LG's 2022 OLED Smart TVs.

LG Signature OLED R 65" Rollable 4K Smart TV

Starting with the cutting edge rollable TV, the R OLED flaunts a 65-inch panel with 4K resolution. The ultra-thin OLED panel works on self-lit pixel technology and rolls into a state-of-the-art sound system when not used for viewing. The panel supports HDR10, and Cinema HDR and comes equipped with a 100W 4.2 channel sound setup with support for Dolby Atmos and AI Acoustic Tuning. The rollable 4K OLED TV is powered by an α9 Gen4 AI processor and supports 4K 120 FPS gaming.

The technology marvel runs on the LG webOS Smart TV platform and offers a range of connectivity features such as 4x HDMI ports, eARC (HDMI 2), 1x LAN, 1x Headphone Out, 3x USB ports, 1x RF Input, 1x Digital Audio Out and HDMI 2.1 ports. Notably, the R OLED is by far the most expensive consumer Smart TV to be launched in the Indian market. It is priced at Rs. 75 lacs and is built for luxury home spaces and office/retail outlets.

LG G2 & C2 Series OLED Smart TVs

The G2 series offers two screen sizes- 55-inch and 65-inch. Both the models feature gallery design allowing users to mount the TVs flush to the wall for a seamless look. Moving on, the C2 series comprises six different screen sizes including 42-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch and the absolute gigantic- 97-inch OLED panel. Both series come equipped with LG's Evo Technology, which is claimed to deliver exceptional clarity and detail.

The G2 and C2 OLED range also feature 'Brightness Booster Max technology' which makes the G2 series 30% brighter while making the C2 series 20% brighter as compared to traditional OLED panels. This has been made possible by the high processing power of the α9 Gen 5 intelligent processor. It is LG's latest chipset for OLED TVs.

AI Sound Pro, WebOS 22 & Game-Optimizer

For audio, the new OLED TVs also feature the AI Sound Pro feature, which upscales the audio to match the delivery of a virtual 7.1.2 sound setup. LG's 2022 OLED TVs run on webOS 22, the newest version of LG's Smart TV platform. The webOS 22 brings personalization options, including customizable user profiles to offer user-specific content recommendations on OTT platforms.

The 2022 OLED TV series also offers some game-centric features such as the 'Game Optimizer' menu, which allows gamers to quickly choose between specialized games features and presets. The new TVs are also certified by NVIDIA as G-SYNC to allow gamers to use VRR with supporting gaming platforms.

The price for the new LG OLED 2022 range starts at Rs. 89,990 and goes all the way up to 75 lacs. The Smart TVs will be available at LG stores and large-format retail outlets across the country.

Best Mobiles in India