LG to unveil capsule-based craft beer system at CES 2019

A free companion app (for Android and iOS devices) lets users check HomeBrew's status at any time.

    LG Electronics (LG) today said that it will debut a capsule-based craft beer making a machine, LG HomeBrew, at CES( Consumer Electronics Show) 2019.

    "The device makes the brewing process incredibly easy thanks to its single-use capsules, optimized fermentation algorithm and convenient self-cleaning feature, the ideal product for anyone seeking the satisfaction of creating their own cold, tasty beer," LG said in a statement.

    With a set of single-use capsules - which contain malt, yeast, hop oil and flavoring - and the press of a button, users can relax as LG HomeBrew automates the whole procedure from fermentation, carbonation, and aging to serving and cleaning. A free companion app (for Android and iOS devices) lets users check HomeBrew's status at any time.

    According to a company HomeBrew not only offers an incredibly simple way to make craft beer, but it also enhances the quality of beer it makes. An optimized fermentation algorithm intelligently controls the fermenting process with precise temperature and pressure control for guaranteed brewing success.

    It also removes all the cleaning-related frustrations associated with traditional home-brewing methods. It automatically sanitizes using nothing more than hot water, ensuring everything is hygienically clean for the next batch.

    "LG HomeBrew is the culmination of years of home appliance and water purification technologies that we have developed over the decades," said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "Homebrewing has grown at an explosive pace but there are still many beer lovers who haven't taken the jump because of the barrier to entry and these are the consumers we think will be attracted to LG HomeBrew."

