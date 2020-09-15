Just In
- 2 min ago TRAI Says No To Regulate OTT Communication Applications
-
- 1 hr ago ShopClues ‘Big Bang Sale’ 2020: Starts On Sept 17, Up To 90% Offers On Electronics And Home Products
- 1 hr ago OnePlus Watch Clears BIS Certification; India Launch Could Be Imminent
- 1 hr ago Redmi 9i With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched In India: What It Offers?
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Week 2 Nominations: Nine Contestants Including Gangavva, Noel Sean On The List!
- Automobiles Mercedes-Benz India To Increase Prices Of Its Models By 2 Per cent From October 2020
- News Mamata tries to woo Hindus, days after attack by J P Nadda
- Lifestyle Kajal Aggarwal And Aditi Rao Hydari Will Inspire You To Curate Your Travel Wear Wishlist
- Sports IPL 2020: What will be Laxman's strategy to beef up Sunrisers Hyderabad's thin middle-order?
- Finance 147 BSE Stocks Hit Their 52-Week Highs On September 15, 2020
- Education TS EAMCET Answer Key 2020 To Be Released Soon
- Travel 10 Best Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India In September 2020
Scientists Discover Phosphine On Venus That Could Potentially Hold Microbial Life
Venus is commonly associated with its acidic clouds and inhabitable surface. However, scientists have discovered something that might alter the course of this belief. Researchers have detected a gas called phosphine in the acidic clouds of Venus. The discovery is astounding as it indicates microbes may inhabit Venus, a sign of potential life beyond Earth.
Life On Venus: What Scientists Discovered
The study published by Nature Astronomy notes that researchers have detected traces of phosphine in small concentrations on Venus - of around 20 parts per billion, which is much more than what can be expected. Although this was initially discovered in 2017, scientists have dug in deeper to confirm and are going public now.
It should be noted that finding phosphine doesn't mean finding life or any form of alien life on Venus. No such images of alien life have been captured either. For now, scientists haven't been able to bring back specimens of the microbes either. In other words, the jointly working scientists from the UK, US, and Japan have discovered a gas that is usually found on Earth - where microbes thrive in the absence of oxygen.
Yet, the discovery is a milestone in understanding life beyond Earth. "This is important because, if it is phosphine, and if it is life, it means that we are not alone. It also means that life itself must be very common, and there must be many other inhabited planets throughout our galaxy," said MIT's molecular astrophysicist and study co-author Clara Sousa-Silva.
Life On Venus: Is It Possible?
Life on Venus is ideally not possible. Despite being our close neighbor and being smaller than our planet, Venus is layered with a thick and toxic atmosphere. The heat trapped here takes the temperature more than 471 degrees Celsius - which is hot enough to melt lead. Plus, Venus also has concentrations of carbon monoxide and high atmospheric pressure.
In such scenarios, life can't survive there. This is also the reason why landing and exploring Venus is extremely difficult. Scientists note that it's extremely difficult to land on Venus as its elements can even destroy metal than lands on its surface - including spacecraft.
Life On Venus: How To Explore?
The possibility of life on Venus is very significant. It symbolizes that Earth isn't the only habitable planet - even if its microbes surviving on other planets. For all we know, this discovery could be even bigger than finding traces of water on Mars (another indication of possible life on another planet). However, exploring Venus is still a herculean task. Space agencies like NASA and ESA are currently emphasizing on going to a more hospitable planet, Mars.
(via)
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
48,450
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,800
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
73,000
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,798
-
36,390
-
44,999
-
33,245
-
62,000
-
19,000
-
17,990
-
12,837
-
17,999
-
70,999
-
34,492
-
14,620
-
1,02,815