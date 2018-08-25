List of Nokia smartphones you can buy on Paytm for discounted price

HMD Global, the company behind the name of Nokia smartphones has launched a series of smartphones under Google's Android One initiative. The series includes the latest Nokia Sirocco, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 1. Android One is the unmodified version of the Android operating system and offers a pure form of software experience. And if you are interested in any of the Nokia smartphone powered by Google's Android One, then we have a good news for you people.

Paytm Mall is running some attractive offers which you must consider before purchasing any of the above-mentioned smartphones. The e-commerce website is providing Rs 2000 cashback on some selected Nokia smartphones running on the Android One. Here is the list of the smartphones.

Nokia 6.1 (4GB) - Rs 2,009 cashback

Nokia 6.1 with 4GB Ram can be bought at an exclusive price of Rs 14,730 after a cashback of Rs 2,009. Moreover, buyers will get an extra 16 percent discount on the original price which is Rs 19,999.

On the other hand, you can purchase the 3GB RAM variant of the phone at Rs 13,244 on the Paytm Mall currently. The smartphone has received a discount of 21 percent on its regular price, along with an additional cashback of Rs 1,806.

Nokia 5.1 - Rs 1,740 cashback

The Nokia 5.1 is priced at Rs 12,759 on the Paytm Mall after getting a discount of 9 percent on the actual MRP of Rs 15,999. Buyers will also get an additional cash back of Rs 1,740 on the smartphone.

Nokia 3.1 (32GB) - Rs 1,440 cashback

The Nokia 3.1 with 32GB storage variant is listed at Rs 11,999 and can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 10,559 after a cashback of Rs 1,440. The smartphone has received a discount of 14 percent on the original price of Rs 13,900.

On the other side, the Paytm Mall is giving the 16GB variant with a cashback of Rs 1,260 after that you can buy the smartphone at an effective price of Rs 9,239.

Nokia 2.1 -- Rs 840 cashback

The Nokia 2.1 is currently available on the e-commerce website with a price tag of Rs 6,159 after a cashback of Rs 840. Paytm Mall has also given a 9% discount on the original price.

Nokia 1 - Rs 548 cashback

Last but not the least, the Nokia 1 is listed on the website with an effective price of Rs 4,022. There is a cashback of Rs 548 and an additional discount of 21% on the original price of Rs 5,800.