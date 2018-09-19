List of third-party apps that support Siri Shortcuts

Bear:

Bear is a well known note taking app which works on most of the Apple devices including iPhones, iPads and Mac. This app has also received an iOS 12-ready update along with the support for Siri Shortcuts app. There is a focus mode in the app which helps the users to concentrate while writing content or while taking the notes. Now, with the added support for Siri Shortcuts app users will be able to create notes instantly with the help of voice commands. This surely will make it easy for the users to take down notes

CARROT Weather:

CARROT Weather as the name suggests is a weather forecast app which is available for iOS and Android platforms. This third-party app weighs 282.3MB in size and is compatible with the Apple devices running on iOS 10.0 or above. With the Siri Shortcuts support users will be able to ask the weather forecast details for any location saved in the app with the help of simple voice commands. Notably, this app comes with a price tag of $4.99 (roughly around 362.85)

Citymapper:

This is a transport and direction app which was recently hitting the headlines in London after it had introduced a night bus service. Now, the app has also received a support for Siri Shortcuts following which users will be able to check travel information including the routes, schedules and other information such as disruption of any service. The app can be downloaded from App Store for free of cost.

Google News:

Google News is a news app developed by the tech giant Google. The app shows a continuous, customizable flow of news articles which is organized using various publishers and magazines. Google News has also received an added support for the Siri Shortcuts which means that the users will now be able to move through the articles or news with the help of simple voice commands.

Halide:

This is a camera app which is designed specifically for the iPhones. The app was designed so that the iPhone X users can use the camera features with just one hand. The company's developers took it to Twitter to mention that the Halide camera app has now received the support for Siri Shortcuts. Now, users will be able to remotely click images by giving voice commands.

Monster Job Search:

Monster Job Search is an online job search platform with which the users can look up for new jobs and career opportunities. Now, the app is receiving a support for Siri Shortcuts. This will allow the users to create custom phrases or shortcuts for their favorite searches. With this, the users will be able to use voice commands to search for new jobs.

Pandora:

Pandora is a music streaming app which offers music recommendations internet radio service to the users. The app has now received a support for Siri Shortcuts and following the update, the users will be able to play their desired music station, playlist and even the music album by using a custom shortcut which the can setup easily using the settings section. The app is free to download from the App store.