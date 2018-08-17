Logitech donates Hindi keyboards to 100 schools in Uttar Pradesh

Logitech -- global mouse and keyboards making firm today donated Devanagiri-enabled Hindi keyboards to 100 schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Sumanta Datta, Managing Director, India and SWA, Logitech Asia Pacific said "At Logitech, we firmly believe that use and adoption of technology should be democratized and language should not be a knowledge barrier. Today, we are extremely proud and humbled to have reached out to 100 schools across Uttar Pradesh, under our Digi@भारत initiative, empowering many dreams through the power of technology. We are grateful to the Uttar Pradesh Government for helping us with the outreach that furthers our commitment to promoting local language as a powerful medium for the consumers to interact and engage with technology."

Under the Digi@भारत campaign, students across the 100 schools in Uttar Pradesh will now have the ability to select Hindi as a language in their keyboard with the new Keyboard Combo as well as the wired Devanagari keyboard K120.

Logitech said that less than 10 percent of the Indian population considers English as one of their top three preferred languages. With the next billion digital adoptions expected to happen with the help of native language, there is a need to come up with unique language solutions for the consumers.

Students at the 100 beneficiary schools in Uttar Pradesh will now be able to seamlessly participate and take advantage of Government's Digital India initiative which seeks to empower every citizen with access to digital services, knowledge, and information.

Focussing on tele-education, and telejustice as focal points, Digi@भारत campaign promotes the idea of inclusivity.

Furthermore, it aims at promoting content creation coupled with consumption in regional languages.

The keyboard is available at a price of Rs. 695/- with 3-year warranty while the Logitech MK235 Wireless Hindi Keyboard Combo (with the mouse) is available for a suggested retail price of Rs. 1995/- with a 1-year warranty.