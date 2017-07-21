Logitech launches Spotlight a new remote for presentation

Computer accessory company Logitech today announced the launch of Spotlight a new remote for presentation.

"Unlike the traditional slide clicker or laser pointer of the past, Spotlight is designed to help you become a more confident presenter. The spotlight is an advanced tool that goes well beyond laser pointing, and enables you to highlight and magnify on-screen content in an engaging and powerful way so you can better underscore your point, " the company said.

"Presentations are nerve-wracking," said Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head - India & South West Asia. "For most, the main stumbling block is a lack of confidence - we just get nervous. The spotlight is easier to use and, most importantly, gives you new ways to engage your audience verusus a hard to see laser pointer."

The new remote comes in two colour variants i.e Gold and Grey.

The Spotlight allows users to effortlessly navigate slides and interact with on-screen content from up to 100 feet away. It also has mouse-like cursor control to play videos and open links, and unlike a laser, the cursor and highlights are visible to both a live audience and those on a video conference.

The new remote is available from today at leading retail stores in the country a suggested retail price of Rs 8,995.

The Logitech Presentation App allows you to configure the back button, set alerts, prevent your computer from going into sleep mode, activate gesture-commanded volume control, scrolling, panning, and more. For more information about the product's features and functionality,