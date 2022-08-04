Logitech & Tencent’s Handheld Gaming Console Could Be A Game-Changer; Here’s How News oi-Rohit Arora

Logitech has earned a good rapport amongst the audience for its high-end gaming peripherals such as gaming mouse, Keyboard, and more. Now, the brand is aiming to set new standards in the gaming industry with its first-ever dedicated handheld cloud gaming console. Going by the latest reports, Logitech has collaborated with gaming giant Tencent to develop this advanced handheld gaming console for the masses across the globe.

Below are the details:

Logitech Cloud Gaming Handheld Console In Works

Logitech has started working on a unique handheld gaming console that will integrate cloud gaming services. The brand has teamed up with Tencent to launch its first cloud-enabled gaming console.

'The new device will support multiple cloud gaming services, and both companies are working with the Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW teams, so gamers can play AAA games when they are away from their console or PC', said Logitech.

Logitech has also shared a tweet confirming the details of the upcoming gaming console via its official Twitter handle. The tweet states "We're thrilled to announce an official partnership with @TencentGames to bring a cloud gaming handheld to market later this year that will support multiple cloud gaming services.

Logitech has also created a dedicated website for its upcoming handheld gaming console. You can enter your email address on the website if you wish to get updates related to the Logitech G gaming handheld console. You can click on this link to visit the website and subscribe for the updates.

Currently, Logitech has not announced when it exactly will officially launch this gaming console for the audience. Other details such as screen size, battery life, supported games, etc. are yet to be revealed.

However, the brand has confirmed that the cloud gaming console will be launched this year itself. The exact timeline will be announced in the coming months. We will keep you posted with its arrival details. Similar to the availability, Logitech has also not revealed the pricing details of the gaming cloud console.

A report shared by GSM Arena (via Reddit) shows the design of the Logitech cloud gaming console. Unfortunately, the report doesn't reveal all the hardware features it will offer. But it shouldn't be long before the rumour mill starts revealing the details.

Source- Logitech

