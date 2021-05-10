LPG Gas Cylinder Now Selling For Just Rs. 9: Where To Book? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The second wave of coronavirus has made situation similar to last year. Even the prices of our daily necessities are constantly rising. Among these, LPG gas cylinders are one of the essential household items that are currently selling more than Rs. 800.

Now, Paytm has introduced an offer where customers get a chance to buy a gas cylinder worth Rs. 809 for only Rs 9. However, you get Rs. 800 in the form of Paytm cashback.

How To Book Gas Cylinder Via Paytm To Avail The Offer?

To get the offer, you need to book your Gas cylinder via the Paytm app. If you are booking gas via Paytm for the first then download the app from Google Play Store or Apple's App Store. Then log in to your account r create a new one. Now follow these to book the Gas cylinder:

Step 1: Go to the 'book a Gas cylinder' page, then need to select your gas operator.

Step 2: Enter your consumer number or linked mobile number.

Step 3: Select your gas agency and click on the 'proceed' for booking.

Once you are done with the booking, you will get a scratch card where customers can win a cashback of up to Rs. 800. Also, the scratch card must be opened within seven days of receiving it.

To get the cashback you make sure your payment amount is more than Rs. 500 and the offer will be applicable for Paytm users till May 31. Do note that, the offer can be used by those who are booking LPG cylinders for the first time via Paytm.

We already know that you can book a gas cylinder via the SMS facility. For that, you first need to register your mobile number. To register, you will have to send an SMS to your gas agency number. For that, search your state gas agency number from Google.

Then Open your SMS and type IOC > users' STD Code + Distributor's contact number > consumer number and then send it to your gas agency number. Once the mobile number is registered, the next refill booking will have to be sent from the same mobile number.

