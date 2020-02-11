Man Follows Google Maps And Falls In Frozen Mississippi River News oi-Karan Sharma

Google Maps is one of the most reliable apps to navigate and to reach a destination. Most of the users rely on this app for navigating their way. To make it more accurate the company keeps on adding new updates to the app and Google has recently changed the logo of its Google Maps along with new changes in the user interface on its 15th birthday.

However, after the update, there are some glitches in the app reported by many users. One user claimed that Google Maps navigated him to cross a frozen river on foot and he tried crossing the river and end up falling into the Mississippi frozen river.

According to the reports, the incident took placed at 3:00 am in Minneapolis city, US. The report suggests that the man followed Google Maps and tried to follow the navigation through the frozen river. The man was submerged in the river and later the firefighter rescued him. When the rescue team asked him why did he tried crossing the river, he claimed that he was following Google Maps. Reports also suggest that the man faced mild hypothermia.

According to the reports, the fire department said that the app must have told him to take the nearby Stone Arch Bridge which was pictured in the Street View image just above him from where he was crossing the river.

Google Map works on known mapped roads and it is very difficult for a navigation app to instruct anyone to cross a frozen river or take any other path which might cause danger to any users' life. Moreover, most of the mapping apps do send alert and notifications to user if there is a risk in the particular road or route like storm, fire or anything.

It seems that the man who ends up landing in a frozen river had some issues while judging the navigation and now he is blaming Google Maps for his loss.

Source

Best Mobiles in India