Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game PC Requirements, Features & Release Date News oi-Rohit Arora

There is a growing trend of remastering dedicated console games for PC versions. The latest graphic-hungry game that is being released for PC users globally is the Marvel Spider-Man Remastered. Bringing the PS4 game to PC would make it the fourth dedicated game to be released for the platform. The developers of Spider-Man Remastered have confirmed a timeline for the PC version.

Here are all the details:

Marvel Spider-Man Remastered PC Version Coming Soon

The Marvel Spider-Man Remastered PC version is being developed by Insomniac Games and is set to release on August 12th, 2022. A tweet shared by the brand confirms the details for the much-anticipated PC game from the house of Marvel. Slated to go live on August 12, 2022, this game is currently available for PS4 users with Spider-Man: Miles Morales title.

The Spider-Man Remastered version for PC users has already been verified for the Stream Deck. This development has come right ahead of this game's official launch. The new game will join the other popular first-party PC titles from Sony that are available on the Steam Deck. The list includes Horizon Zero Dawn, God Of War, etc.

In addition to the Steam Deck, the Spider-Man remastered version will also be available for download at the Epic Games Store.

Marvel Spider-Man Remastered: Features, System Requirements

Since it's a PC version, Sony will be adding some PC-exclusive features to the Spider-Man Remastered version. Our goal was to make this game a visual stunner on the PC platform and that meant opening up extensive configurability to PC users with varying hardware, as well as introducing some new techniques and tools to push things even further, said PlayStation in a dedicated blogspot for the Web-swinger.

This game is said to come with options for customizations with the rendering systems such as texture filtering, shadows, LoD quality, and more. The company has also added support for compatible GPUs with ray-tracing, NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor setup, NVIDIA DLSS and DLAA, different screen resolutions, and much more.

Below is the abbreviated list released by PlayStation for the graphics features of the Spider-Man PC game.

• Ray-traced reflections are available across the game for those with hardware that supports them. Reflections also have varied quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel's New York.

• NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality.

• NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality.

• Beyond choosing output resolutions, we also support a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor setups.* If you've got three monitors, we've got the game for you to show them off with!

• Many other rendering systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and algorithmic options. These include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. We support windowed, full-screen, and exclusive full-screen rendering modes.

Insomniac games have also revealed some of the system configurations that will be required to run the Spider-Man Remastered PC game. The game will require a minimum of Windows 10 OS. Speaking of the system requirements, the recommended graphics would be AMD Radeon RX 580 GPU or i5-4670 or Ryzen 5 1600 CPU with at least 16GB RAM and 75GB storage configuration.

The spec-sheet shared by Insomniac also suggests rendering the graphics at the Medium settings to get 60fps gameplay at 1080 pixels.

If you are a Spidey fan like us, you must try the new PC game. Last but not the least, the gam-developer has also announced a pre-purchase item pack. If you pre-purchase ahead of the game's launch, you'll get:

• Early unlock for three Spider-Man suits

• The tech-heavy Iron Spider Suit

• The one-of-a-kind Spider-Punk Suit

• The original Velocity Suit

• An early unlock of the Spider-Drone combat gadget

• 5 extra skill points to spend on Spidey upgrades

You can pre-purchase the game on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Source

Best Mobiles in India