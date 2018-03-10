McAfee acquires TunnelBear VPN Company

McAfee which is an American global computer security software company has recently taken over Canadian VPN service provider TunnelBear. As per some reports from the Beebom the US cybersecurity firm acquired TunnelBear for undisclosed terms.

The report further suggests that "TunnelBear will continue to develop the bear-filled products". However, neither of the companies has made any revelations regarding the terms of the deal, apart from the fact that TunnelBear will continue to work independently.

Further, the report suggests that the TunnelBear customers who are worried about the changes in the privacy policy would be happy to know that the company will continue to be independently audited. Further, the TunnelBear added that" We'll also continue to collect the minimum amount of data possible to operate our service and document everything in our privacy policy. We know that trust is something that you earn through consistent transparency, so we'll be sharing updates on our progress as we go."

In our recent article, we covered that McAfee has announced a new identity theft solution which overcomes the traditional antivirus system. The new security solution is designed to keep consumers stay protected in the wake of recent massive data breaches. With McAfee Identity Theft Protection, the digital world is a safer place to live, work and play claims the company.

McAfee Identity Theft Protection allows users to protect their identities with personal monitoring, financial monitoring and recovery tools. Through new partner innovations with D-Link and Samsung, McAfee delivers security in the areas of the connected home, mobile security and privacy. You can read the complete story here.

In our other article, we also covered that McAfee had announced it has extended its Cloud Security Platform to consistently protect Microsoft Azure, to secure Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

The solution addresses the most critical enterprise security requirements for Microsoft Azure and empowers customers to build applications on the Microsoft Azure cloud with the peace of mind that their applications, underlying cloud infrastructure and enterprise data are protected. This announcement marks the introduction of the first joint solution following McAfee's acquisition of Skyhigh Networks, demonstrating the company's commitment to enhancing its Cloud Security portfolio, which now includes McAfee Skyhigh Cloud, McAfee Virtual Network Security Platform (McAfee vNSP) and McAfee Cloud Workload Security (McAfee CWS). You can read the full story here.

How to record Whatsapp call on your smartphone

For all latest tech related news subscribe to Gizbot.