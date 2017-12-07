MediaTek and Qualcomm partner with Google to provide Android Oreo (Go edition) software

MediaTek one of the popular semiconductor companies has now announced that it is a System-on-Chip (SoC) partner for providing Google's AndroidTM Oreo (Go edition) software to smartphone makers. After a deep collaboration with Google, MediaTek's MT6739, MT6737, and MT6580 SoCs, among others, now have board support packages available to run Android Oreo (Go edition).

Google collaborated with MediaTek to ensure that Android Oreo (Go edition) works well on its line of processors, enabling a faster time-to-market mechanism for device manufacturers, and ensuring a quality Android smartphone experience that is both secure and affordable for devices with 512MB to 1GB of memory. This marks one of the first times that entry-level SoCs are ready to be used shortly after the latest version of Android, in this case, Android 8.1 Oreo, which has been released to the Android Open Source Project.

With Android Oreo (Go edition), Google has optimized its OS platform, first-party apps, and the Google PlayTM Store to improve the capabilities of entry-level devices. Limited processing power and storage are top pain points for entry-level device users. Android Oreo (Go edition) was created to not only address these issues but to also ensure that the devices are secure and that users have more control over data usage.

Android Oreo (Go edition) leverages the existing Google Play Store ecosystem to deliver apps that run smoothly on low memory devices. This improves the overall user experience with, and support for, devices that have 512MB to 1GB of memory, which results in a significant bill of materials (BOM) cost savings. These savings enable device makers to provide the 400 million users who buy entry-level smartphones every year, a better option.

"Entry-level devices are the gateway to the internet for many people, and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience when they use these devices," said Sameer Samat, VP of Product Management, Android and Google Play. "We're excited that Android Oreo (Go edition) will significantly improve storage, performance, data management, and security."

"Today's announcement builds upon our existing work with Google, including our recent collaboration on Google's GMS Express to speed up the certification process," said TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communication business unit. "With Android Oreo (Go edition), we are partnering with Google to tackle the performance challenges of lower memory phones, improving the user experience of entry-level smartphones for consumers in key markets across India, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and South East Asia."

Android Oreo (Go edition) leverages MediaTek's acclaimed turnkey references and chipsets that are designed specifically to reduce product development time and compliance testing. A wide range of MediaTek SoC's supports Android Oreo (Go edition), including the MT6739 and MT6737 for 4G devices, as well as the MT6580 for 3G devices. This gives device makers the range of capabilities they need to develop devices for specific price points and markets.

Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphones powered by MediaTek will be available in the worldwide market by Q1, 2018.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm, the other major mobile processor maker, has also announced full support for bringing Android Oreo (Go edition) to low-RAM smartphones. The company has said that it will be working closely with Google to offer an optimised experience on smartphones with a memory of 1GB or less.

Qualcomm claims that this partnership will help leverage growth for both brands in emerging markets from South Asia and Africa. Android Oreo (Go edition) is expected to be available running on devices based on Snapdragon mobile platforms in early 2018.