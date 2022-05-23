MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 1050 mmWave SoC For Faster 5G Connectivity News oi-Rohit Arora

Mediatek has unveiled a new flagship chipset that will power the next wave of 5G smartphones in India and across the globe. The new SoC- Dimensity 1050 is the company's first mmWave 5G chipset with support for True Dual 5G SIM (5G SA + 5G SA) and Dual VoNR. Based on TSMC 6nm fabrication process, the eight-core Dimensity 1050 SoC combines mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz to fluidly migrate between network bands. This should solve the poor connectivity range issues in future 5G smartphones.

The 6nm SoC integrates two Arm Cortex-A78 CPUs with speeds reaching 2.5GHz and the latest Arm Mali-G610 graphics engine. The Dimensity 1050-powered 5G handsets are touted to offer seamless connectivity, high-refresh-rate displays, lag-free gaming and better power efficiency.

Let's take a look at the key specs of the new Dimensity 1050 SoC that is bound to offer a tough fight to Qualcomm in the coming months.

Key Features Of Dimensity 1050 include:

• Support for True Dual 5G SIM (5G SA + 5G SA) and Dual VoNR.

• 144Hz Full HD+ displays with vibrant colors through MediaTek's MiraVision 760.

• Dual HDR video capture engine, enabling users to simultaneously stream with the front and rear cameras.

• Better noise reduction for clean low-light photos and MediaTek's APU 550 improve AI camera actions.

• Wi-Fi 6E support for better power efficiency and a 2x2 MIMO antenna for reliable connections.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 1050 will offer dual connectivity by using mmWave and sub-6GHz. Combining the two bands, the new SoC is said to offer better connectivity and internet speeds even in some of the most densely populated areas. Future 5G handsets in metro cities (New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, etc.) should benefit from the dual-band support since the mmWave is known for offering a limited range in a closed setup populated with dense walls.

As per MediaTek, the Dimensity 1050 is capable of delivering up to 53 per cent faster speeds and greater reach to smartphones compared to LTE + mmWave aggregation alone, thanks to 3CC carrier aggregation support on the sub-6 (FR1) spectrum and 4CC carrier aggregation on mmWave (FR2) spectrum.

Smartphone gaming should also get a boost with the new MediaTek chipset. The new SoC brings along Wi-Fi optimizations alongside MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology to ensure lower-latency connections. The chipset has the new tri-band - 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz - that as per MediaTek extends game time and performance. Smartphones powered by the new Dimensity 1050 will come with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 memory for better overall performance.

The upcoming value-flagship handsets are expected to make use of the new MediaTek chipset. Realme and OnePlus could be the first OEMs to offer Dimensity 1050-powered handsets in the coming months.

