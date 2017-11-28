MediaTek launches MT2621 chipset for IoT services, wearables and smart trackers

Over the last few years, AI and IoT industry have experienced a significant growth. After Amazon launched its smart speaker Echo, Google also came up with its AI-based voice-activated speaker Google Home. Since the demand is on the rise, chipset makers are also launching chipsets with AI capabilities.

A couple of months back, Huawei introduced its Kirin 970 chipset that has AI capabilities. Likewise, Taiwanese chipset maker MediaTek has launched a new chipset. Named as the MT2621, the SoC is meant for wearables, smart trackers, IoT devices and industrial use. The MT2621 is a dual mode processor that offers support for both NarrowBand IoT R14 radio technology and GSM/GPRS connectivity.

Basically, a single SIM and antenna can cover both cellular networks with dual standby functionality (SSDS). This allows a single UICC and mobile number for both networks, even while operating simultaneously, saving PCB space, simplifying design, minimizing cost and speeding time-to-market.

The wideband front-end module is designed to support all ultra-low/low/mid bands defined by the 3GPP Rel-14, including up to quad-band operation, allowing a single design to address worldwide markets, reducing cost and development time.

The chipset has a single ARM7 core that is clocked at 260MHz. The MediaTek MT2621 also comes with 160KB+4MP of embedded memory. As per the company, applications can be built using an easily customizable Linux-based OS.

The chipset also supports LCM, camera, and audio AMP interfaces for devices with sight and sound. It also provides support for Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity to other devices.

Needless to say, with the launch of this new chipset, MediaTek has stepped up its game.