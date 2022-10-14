Meta Executives ‘Accidentally’ Named in Bribery Case for Throttling OnlyFans’ Competitors News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Social media companies can easily manipulate the visibility and exposure of content on their platforms. Meta has been accused by a coalition of adult entertainers of helping OnlyFans. The lawsuit took an unexpected turn this week when three Meta employees were "mistakenly" identified, by name, in a legal document. Now everybody involved in the lawsuit is scrambling to take remedial actions.

Meta was sued by a group of adult entertainers who alleged OnlyFans bribed Meta to block competitors on Instagram. As expected, no legal documents accused anyone at Meta by name, but that changed yesterday. Now the names of three top-level executives have been mentioned, albeit "accidentally". Nick Clegg (Meta's vice president of global policy), Nicola Mendelsohn (vice president of the global business team), and Cristian Perrella (could be Meta's European safety director) were allegedly paid bribes to help OnlyFans.

Why Are Meta And OnlyFans Facing A Lawsuit?

OnlyFans is a subscription-based adult entertainment website. Independent creators commonly referred to as "entertainers", receive monetary compensation for their content. Their earnings are dependent on the number of paying subscribers. Creators promote their profiles and work on social media platforms.

Back in February this year, unnamed Meta employees were accused of taking bribes to help promote OnlyFans content. The lawsuit alleged these employees were helping OnlyFans by getting its competitors "blacklisted" online.

Meta employees allegedly used databases, intended to warn companies about safety and security threats, to restrict the visibility of adult entertainment platforms. The lawsuit claimed that OnlyFans was treated as the exception. Meta is accused of bringing down the virtual footfall, or online visitors, of entertainers, working almost everywhere but OnlyFans.

OnlyFans Scrambling To Redact The Names, While Meta Wants Case Dismissed:

A legal document was filed by a lawyer representing OnlyFans' parent company, Fenix Internet, LLC. The document mentioned the names of the Meta employees, who previously remained unnamed as part of the usual protocol. The company claims it mistakenly failed to redact the names.

The document may have been intended to point out wire transfers of money, or as it is called, the "money trail". However, the origin of the document remains a mystery, and hence, could be dismissed. An OnlyFans spokesperson has stated:

"OnlyFans categorically denies all allegations and knows of no evidence which supports them. These "plaintiffs' claims are not based on any plausible allegations or theories, but instead on implausible speculation and unwarranted deductions."

Meta claims there are inconsistencies in the plaintiffs' claims. The company insists Clegg began working for Meta after the OnlyFans bribery conspiracy allegedly started. There are other supposed discrepancies including wire transfers to persons with similar names.

Meta and OnlyFans want to get the case dismissed, but that might not be possible, at least in the near future. Naming employees may have been wrong. However, misusing automated processes and databases isn't right. What makes it even more concerning is that the backend tools were meant to combat misinformation and terrorism campaigns.

