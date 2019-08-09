ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Meteorite Collision On Jupiter So Big, It Was Visible From Earth

    By
    |

    An amateur astronomer from Texas, Ethan Chappel looking for Perseid meteors at night captured the sight of a lifetime with his Celestron 8 telescope. Well, he recorded the spectacular view of a bright flash on Jupiter's surface. This comes soon after NASA's Juno spacecraft captured the gas giant in stunning detail.

    Meteorite Collision On Jupiter So Big, It Was Visible From Earth
    Image Source  

     

    Well, the unexpected flash on the surface of the biggest planet in the solar system has excited astronomers and is said to be a possibility of an impact caused by a meteor.

    The impact recorded on the night of August 7 is yet to be confirmed by a second observer but it appears to be a crash of a gigantic asteroid into Jupiter. The brief flash spotted at the South Equatorial Belt (SEB) of the planet fades away quickly. It expands into a small dot before fading away, which is a sign of an impact, as suggested by previous events centered around Jupiter.

    SL9 Impact On Jupiter

    Astronomer Dr. Heidi B. Hammel took to Twitter to highlight the second impact recorded on Jupiter. In the tweet below, she notes that the impact hasn't left any dark debris as in the case of SL9 in 1994. SL9 is Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9, an impact on Jupiter, which is famous in the world of astronomy. Hammel led the team that studied the impact using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and how the gaseous atmosphere of the planet responded to it.

     

    Interestingly, it was found that the size of the flash is almost that of Earth. It was also said that the Great Red Spot of Jupiter, which is said to be a never-ending gaseous storm, can fit nearly three Earths in it. However, not all impacts on Jupiter are of the size of the Earth.

    Notably, Sky and Telescope's Bob King notes that if this is confirmed, then it will the seventh recorded impact of Jupiter after SL9 and the first one in two years. There could be several impacts on the big gas planets that have gone unnoticed as well.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news space jupiter
    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 15:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue