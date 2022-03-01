Just In
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s Son Passes Away; Tech Giant To Continue Better Serve Those With Disabilities
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son, Zain Nadella, passed away on Monday morning, February 28. The tech giant sent out an email to its executive staff about the same, asking the executives to hold the Nadella family in their thoughts. The email also asked the team to give the CEO's family space to grieve in private.
To note, Zain Nadella was 26 years old and was born with cerebral palsy. Understandably, Microsoft has channeled its focus on designed products to better serve those with disabilities. Looking back, Satya Nadella took over the reins of Microsoft from Bill Gates in 2014. Nadella had cited lessons he learned raising and supporting Zain.
Additionally, Zain Nadella received much of his treatment at the Children's Hospital, which ignited the Nadella family to setup the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences. Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile, and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him," Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children's Hospital said in a message to his Board shared with Microsoft executives.
Cerebral Palsy is a congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone, or posture that's caused due to abnormal brain development before birth. Exaggerated reflexes, rigid limbs, and involuntary movements are some of the symptoms. Treatment often includes life-long therapy and in some cases, surgery.
It's evident that people diagnosed with cerebral palsy find it hard to use modern gadgets like the rest of us. Microsoft has been working on making tech easy for people with disabilities, just like many other tech firms like Google, Apple, and so on.
