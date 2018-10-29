Microsoft completes acquisition of GitHub

Redmond giant Microsoft recently said that it has completed the acquisition of GitHub a software development platform.

Nat Friedman, the former CEO of Xamarin (acquired by Microsoft in 2016), is taking over as GitHub's CEO, Microsoft said in a statement.

"GitHub will retain its developer-first ethos, operate independently, and remain an open platform," Friedman said in a blog post.

He said, "Together, the two companies will work together to empower developers to achieve more at every stage of the development lifecycle, accelerate enterprise use of GitHub, and bring Microsoft's developer tools and services to new audiences"

For those who are not aware, this was first announced by the Microsoft in June.

Earlier, Satya Nadella - Chief Executive Officer, Microsoft said that first, we will empower developers at every stage of the development lifecycle - from ideation to collaboration to deployment to the cloud.

Going forward, GitHub will remain an open platform, which any developer can plug into and extend. Developers will continue to be able to use the programming languages, tools and operating systems of their choice for their projects - and will still be able to deploy their code on any cloud and any device.

Second, we will accelerate enterprise developers' use of GitHub, with our direct sales and partner channels and access to Microsoft's global cloud infrastructure and services.

Finally, we will bring Microsoft's developer tools and services to new audiences, he added.

Most importantly, we recognize the responsibility we take on with this agreement. We are committed to being stewards of the GitHub community, which will retain its developer-first ethos, operate independently and remain an open platform. We will always listen to developer feedback and invest in both fundamentals and new capabilities," he further added.