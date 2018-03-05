Microsoft develops Soundscape iOS app to help visually challenged navigate

Microsoft is known for rolling out new and interesting updates for its Windows operating system. Now some reports are surfacing online that the company was working on a research program that is meant to help visually challenges customers.

As per reports from the Beebom, Microsoft is working on Soundscape which is a research project. The Soundscape research project explores the use of an innovative audio-based technology that enables visually challenged customers to navigate on their own.

The report further suggests that the company has just launched an iOS app which makes use of the learning from the research to help people with low vision or blindness and make them more aware of their surroundings without being dependent on others. This will help the visually challenged customers to become more confident and empowered to get around.

Further, the Soundscape provides information about a user's surroundings using synthesized binaural audio which then creates the effect of a 3D sound. The Soundscape app then uses the 3D audio cues to enrich ambient awareness and also provide a new way for the visually impaired users to relate to their surrounding environment.

Windows 10 Fall Creators Update - GIZBOT

In recent events, Microsoft was heard working on developing a new Bluetooth pairing process in the latest Windows 10 Insider build. Microsoft was working towards its aim to provide the users with a better way of pairing their Bluetooth devices with their Windows system. This will allow the users to connect their Bluetooth devices directly to the Microsoft System without the going in the deep-buried menu inside System Settings.

The first device that gets the support of this new process is the Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse and users can now try the new feature on their computers or laptops without any difficulties. Microsoft is working towards catching up with the similar easy pairing process which is offered by its rival technology companies like Apple's Airpods and other new released Bluetooth accessories including HomePod.