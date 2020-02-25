ENGLISH

    Microsoft Future Decoded Tech Summit Live Updates

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is all set to host the Future Decoded keynote in Bangalore in a few more minutes. At the keynote session, he will be focusing on business, technology, and digital transformation. He will share his vision of how technology will progress in the future and how Indian businesses can lead in the digital era.

    At the Tech Summit in Bangalore, Nadella will address developers and technologists and have partner startups also taking part. And, his visit is believed to bring more attention to the cloud services under Azure.

    On February 24, the Microsoft CEO was at the Future Decoded CEO Summit in Mumbai. And, at the keynote session, the RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed how Jio managed to bring down the data cost from Rs. 300 to Rs. 500 per GB in the pre-Jio days to Rs. 12 to Rs. 14 per GB right now. He highlighted the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi including Digital India.

    And, Nadella urged Indian business leaders to build technology capabilities that are inclusive in nature. After the Mumbai visit, he is in Bangalore today and tomorrow he will be in Delhi. You can watch the live stream of the Future Decoded Tech Summit from here.

    You can catch up with the updates from the Microsoft Future Decoded Tech Summit below.

    February 25, 2020 | 12:49:13
    It is important to zero in on how every person and every organization is going to be be empowered to acheive more, he adds.
     
    February 25, 2020 | 12:36:03
    Microsoft is building an end-to-end encrypted tech architecture across platforms and devices.
     
    February 25, 2020 | 12:28:28
    The AI breakthroughs are showcased and there has been advancement every year. The goal is to help all companies in India and other countries to create their own AI with the necessary framework, infrastructure, etc.
     
    February 25, 2020 | 12:21:46
    He is talking about hybrid computing. And, talking about meeting a bunch of startups with innovative ideas. He has already met a bunch of such innovative startups with great ideas. Startups on the Microsoft cloud platform showcased at the Future Decoded Tech Summit include Sun Mobility, ElasticRun, Spektacom, Bizongo and Bionic Yantra.
     
    February 25, 2020 | 12:05:24
    And, the much-awaited moment has arrived. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft is on stage.
     
    February 25, 2020 | 12:04:30
    Amod Malviya, the Co-founder of Udaan is detailing about Azure and its benefits.
     
    February 25, 2020 | 11:56:43
    The event has debuted and Anant Maheshwari, the President of Microsoft India is on stage.
     
    February 25, 2020 | 09:53:11
    The Future Decoded keynote session will debut at 12 PM.

