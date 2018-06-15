Microsoft introduces SwiftKey keyboard for Windows 10

Microsoft has started rolling out the Windows 10 Redstone 5 Insider preview build (version 17692) for the Fast Ring and Stay Ahead users. The new update brings a host of new improvements along with it. However, the major highlight of the Windows 10 Redstone 5 Insider preview build is the SwiftKey keyboard. Yes, you read that right, Microsoft is bringing the SwiftKey Keyboard to Windows 10.

Microsoft took it to its official blog post to announce that it has decided to replace its old Windows 10 touchscreen keyboard with the more accurate SwiftKey keyboard. The SwitKey has been one of the most popular keyboard apps which is available for both the Android and iOS platforms for quite a long time. This means a user will now have SwiftKey readily available in Windows 10 tablet mode on PCs and the laptops.

As mentioned above the new SwiftKey keyboard is now available for testing Windows 10 Insiders in the Fast rings as well as the Stay Ahead rings. Speaking on the typing experience Windows Insider chief Dona Sarkar said that, "SwiftKey gives you more accurate autocorrections and predictions by learning your writing style - including the words, phrases, and emoji that matter to you."

It is being reported that SwiftKey feature will come along with the support for 7 languages including English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russia. The SwitKey keyboard will also understand and learn a user's writing format in any of the above-mentioned languages going forward in order to improve its next-word predictions.

Further, Microsoft has integrated the SwiftKey Keyboard to Windows 10 in order to give its PC and Laptop users the joy of using AI machine learning which is backed by predictions and typing experience of the SwiftKey keyboard which was acquired by the Redmond giant back in 2016.

Apart from the SwitKey Microsoft has also made some improvements in the Game Bar with this update. Now, a user will be able to see the FPS, CPU usage, GPU VRAM usage along with system RAM usage in the overlay. A new volume control is also introduced which allows a user to adjust the sound of all audio output devices.