Microsoft launches Microsoft 365 a intelligent solution

Microsoft India has launched Microsoft 365- a complete, intelligent solution, which brings together Office 365, Windows 10, and Enterprise Mobility + Security.

Microsoft 365 offers built-in, intelligent security and helps streamline IT by unifying management across users, devices, apps, and services, the company said.

Alok Lall, Partner Technology Lead, Microsoft India said, "As the workplace is transforming-from changing employee expectations to more diverse and globally distributed teams, we are seeing a new culture of work emerging. We are incredibly enthusiastic about Microsoft 365 and how it will help customers and partners drive growth and innovation to embrace this modern culture of work."

Microsoft 365 Enterprise is built on the foundation of a secure productive enterprise, giving people flexibility and choice in how they connect, share and communicate. Microsoft 365 Firstline, is designed to maximize the impact of the Firstline worker.

The product will help foster culture and community, train employees, digitize processes, and deliver real-time expertise while minimizing risk and cost for enterprises.

Microsoft 365 Business includes the suite of Office 365 productivity and collaboration tools that businesses need to enable their employees - like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint; and Microsoft Teams for chat-based teamwork.

It is also built to deliver security services which businesses need in a single, simple-to-manage product that safeguards company information, extending security across users, apps, and devices. It is an integrated solution designed to simplify IT for small and medium-sized businesses.

The adoption of Microsoft 365 has helped us become well-equipped to the rapidly evolving industry needs. The solution has helped us simplify processes, enable productivity, creativity, and teamwork amongst the employees," said Ramana SV, Senior Vice President and Head Global IT, HCL Technologies.

According to Subramanyam Putrevu, Chief Information Officer, Mindtree Consulting, using Microsoft 365, they are finding ways to empower everyone in the organization to be more creative, to be more collaborative and to be more engaged to do their best work.

Microsoft 365 is available in India starting at Rs 661 per user per month. The company offers Microsoft 365 Enterprise, Microsoft 365 Business, and Microsoft 365 Firstline solutions.

Madu Ratnayake, Chief Information Officer and Head of Business Process Excellence at VirtusaPolaris, with Microsoft 365, they are fostering a new culture at work enabled by technology.