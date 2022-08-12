Microsoft Lays Off 2,000 Employees In Just Two Months; Find Out Why News oi-Rohit Arora

Seems like gloomy days aren't over for Microsoft employees just yet. Following the layoff of over 1,800 employees back in July this year, the Satya Nadella-led brand is sacking 200 more employees from one of its noted consumer-centric groups called MLX (Modern Life Experiences). Reports have flooded the internet, confirming details of the new large-scale layoff at one of the largest IT giants.

Troubles For Microsoft Employees With Fresh Layoffs

Microsoft has once again sacked over 200 employees from the MLX group. The layoffs are part of Microsoft's restructuring process for the second time. Just a month back, the company had fired around 1,800 employees citing the same reason.

As reported by Business Insider, Microsoft has asked some of its employees from the MLX group to either move to some other position in the organization itself or go for the severance pay option. The report further notes the company has given a 60-day timeframe to these employees to select either the new position or the severance pay option. "Around 200 employees on the Modern Life Experiences team have been told to find another position at the company, or take the severance pay" the report quotes.

One of the associates on the Microsoft team shared details about the new layoff on LinkedIn. The senior designer confirmed the layoff in a cryptic message stating there was "hard news" for the Modern Life Experiences team this week. However, he didn't specify if it was the layoff being hinted at.

Just for reference, the Microsoft Modern Life Experiences team was primarily dedicated to empowering the learning experience for families by directly bringing them consumer-centric products. The team later got on board with the brand's Family Safety group to develop the first version of the Family Safety apps for iOS and Android.

What Does Microsoft Say?

As of now, Microsoft has not given any official statement on sacking 200 employees from the MLX group. The brand only confirmed the layoff of 1,800 employees last month which makes for around one per cent of the company's total workforce (around 1.8 lakhs).

Microsoft released a statement then stating "Today we had a small number of role elimination. Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments on a regular basis." The company did mention that despite the layoffs, it plans to invest in the business and grow headcount overall in the year ahead.

We expect the IT giant to release an official statement confirming the latest job sacks.

