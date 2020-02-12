ENGLISH

    Microsoft Released Its February 2020 Patch Tuesday

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Microsoft released its February 2020 patch Tuesday, which can fix nearly 100 security vulnerabilities. This is for the first time Microsoft has rolled out a patch, that fixes these many flaws. The company released the update after it learned that its OS and Internet Explorer(IE) were subjected to online hacking. The vulnerability found in IE is termed as Zero-day.

    Microsoft Released Its February 2020 Patch Tuesday

     

    The security flaws if not fixed on time can further allow hackers or scammers to get into the system. And, eventually, get full control over the OS or other related software. Microsoft came up with a warning last month and stated that hackers were hampering an unknown security flaw in IE. Later on, the flaw termed as CVE-2020-0674 got patched with the latest update.

    Shortcut or .Ink files were the major victims of online hacking. Terming as a serious concern, the company fixed the vulnerability caused in these files that used to affect Windows 8 and 10 OS, alongside Windows Server 2008-2012. Last year, the brand got to know about the "Astaroth trojan"- stealer of sensitive information which constantly created vulnerabilities in the security system. One such vulnerability according to Microsoft was CVE-2019-1280, which hackers promptly used for disclosing users' credentials.

    Another serious flaw that Microsoft fixed is termed as CVE-2020-0688. This bug expectedly can allow hackers to totally corrupt the Exchange Server and process arbitrary code only by sending a unique customized email. With an ability to fix 100 bugs, Microsoft ensures its users not to worry any further. The update is so well designed and developed that it can potentially obstruct the hackers from gaining access to the system.

    In addition, Microsoft released its first emulator for Windows 10X. The new OS is built mainly for upcoming foldable and dual-screen devices. Its start menu comes with apps and a list of recent docs and files. Using the start menu, you can browse or search for docs, files, or apps. You can even use voice input to command that will display the data you have been looking on the menu.

     

    While Microsoft has made a few announcements regarding its new feature-releases, we are yet to hear from the giant whether it will make to the upcoming MWC event or not over Coronavirus risks.

    microsoft os windows news Computer laptop
    Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 12:59 [IST]
