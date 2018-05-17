Microsoft starts rolling out Beta 4.10 update for its Launcher app on Android

Microsoft has recently started rolling out an update for its Launcher app on Android platform. The new update brings a new set of features for both the beta channel as well as the stable version. The users on the beta channel are being updated to the latest version 4.10. As per the changelog, only one new feature has been added with the update. There is no information available regarding the 'Timeline' at the moment on when the beta channel will receive this update.

As per Microsoft, the latest beta update for the launcher will now enable the parents to keep a track of their child's activity in a better way. This can be achieved by the Microsoft Launcher 4.0 beta as the latest update allows the parents to track the location of their child's device. The feature can also further track the app activity on a child's devices. This will make sure that the kids are not using an app that is not age appropriate.

It is also being reported that the new feature will need at least the Android version 5.0 Lollipop in order to function on the child devices. The parent devices, on the other hand, will need Android 4.4 KitKat and above. The Launcher is also compatible with all the Android devices that are running on Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich and above.

Also, Microsoft has rolled out an update for the stable channel release which is the version 4.9.0.42615. The changes that are mentioned in the official changelog on Google Play are majorly the bug-fixes and improvements. However, the most interesting feature would be the gesture option that allows a user to quickly look on the Home Screen.

Further, the latest update also adds improved Home screen import logic, the ability to sort apps in an alphabetical order in the folders. The new update also brings the option to display the names of apps or folders on the dock. Microsoft is calling this feature as a 'Customizable gesture for pressing the Home button from the Home screen'.