Microsoft teams up with CWRU to improve MRIs by using Quantum Computing and Hololens

Quantum research is one of those technologies that have consumed a massive capital investment and yet is still a long way from real-life applications. However, it seems like that now we can expect real-life applications of the Quantum research as the Redmond giant Microsoft is working with the technology to bring something useful out of it.

Microsoft has further announced its partnership between its Quantum team and the CWRU (Case Western Reserve University) to demonstrate the potential of the quantum computing. This comes in line with Microsoft's expanding research on quantum computing.

It is being reported that as a part of its deal, Microsoft adds that it is working on developing 'quantum-inspired' algorithms. The algorithms will be used by CWRU (Case Western Reserve University) in order to detect the malignant tumors in a better way. The company further claims that this will bring a noticeable change to the traditional MRI method. The MRIs overtime will also become more effective in the coming days. Microsoft further says that even though the CWRU's Magnetic Resonance Fingerprinting technology has brought noticeable improvements over the traditional MRI methods, it will still need fast processing power in order to gain its full potential. This is something that is highly unlikely to happen with the traditional computing methods and this is where Microsoft comes into the picture.

As per the VP of Microsoft Quantum, Todd Holmdahl, the company's software will also help the CWRU to make a solution which will improve the potential of the MRI, which will lead to an "improved patient experience, requiring less time in the MRI machine and providing more accurate, rapid results". He further added that once the scan is complete, Microsoft's Mixed Reality headset, HoloLens, will be used for a 3D, holographic model of the results.

Holmdahl further adds that, one of the major advantages that this partnership is that it will provide 'incredible opportunities' that will help improve the quality of the medical and healthcare research in the coming days. However, it is also said to give Microsoft a chance "to demonstrate how quantum computing, machine learning, and mixed reality can be combined to turn challenges of the past into solutions of the future".