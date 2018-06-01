Microsoft Windows 10 April update is rolling out to devices faster than before

Microsoft had announced the Windows 10 April update for the users at the end of the last month. The Windows 10 update v 1803 is said to be rolled out for the users faster than ever before. The latest stable Windows 10 update (v 1803) has already been installed on around 50 percent of the Windows 10 devices. This is the first time in history that an update had been rolled out to the devices at such a fast pace.

As per AdDuplex, which is an advertisement company that primarily focuses on Microsoft Windows had revealed that the Windows 10 April 2018 update is one of the fastest rollouts of Windows 10 update in history. When the Windows 10 rollout is compared with the other updates then it is comparatively faster than the other updates. For example, the Windows Creators edition (build 1609) almost took three months to reach out to the users whereas the Fall Creators edition (build 1709) took two months to roll out completely to the users' devices.

Also, the previously rolled out updates came without any major bug that could have impacted the performance of the devices. However when it comes to the Windows 10 (v 1803) then there is not much information available on what led to the fast distribution. This is considering the fact that a number of users had already reported their concerns related to the update.

Windows 10 Fall Creators Update - GIZBOT

It is being reported that a number of users were unable to install the updates. While some users reported that they were not even able to download the update. A number of users also reported that they have been experiencing the issue related to disappearing desktops. However, Microsoft has responded quickly to the situation and said that the issue is caused because of Avast antivirus. Microsoft has also rolled out a fix for the same last week.

Microsoft has been blamed in the past for forcing updates on its user base, and it is being speculated that the Redmond giant could be forcing users to update their Windows 10 PC to the latest update, despite the fact that the automatic updates are turned off.