Microsoft Windows 365 Price In India For Businesses Out

A couple of months back, Microsoft unveiled the latest iteration of its OS, Windows 11. Soon after the launch of this iteration, Microsoft shed light on Windows 365. It is nothing but a fully-specced Windows machine that can be leased over the cloud. It eyes to provide a typical Windows experience for organizations that do not want to have Windows devices en-masse.

Now, the pricing of Windows 365 in India has been revealed. Going by the same, the pricing appears to be based on how much computing power that the users need. Low-power applications including word processing and other basic tasks will need basic plans of Windows 365. On the other hand, more demanding applications will need expensive plans.

The price of Windows 365 is different for small businesses and enterprise customers. You can find out more details on the official product page of the Microsoft website.

The most affordable Microsoft Windows 365 plan is priced at Rs. 1,865.00 per user per month. The same will be Rs. 1,550 when it is billed annually. This plan will give a single-core processor clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.

The second plan is a machine that has a dual-core processor alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It is priced at Rs. 2,490 per user per month. If you choose the annual plan for this one, then the cost will drop to Rs. 2,180 per month.

The most efficient Windows 365 machine will give you an octa-core processor teamed up with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for a monthly cost of Rs. 12,605. This is meant for users who carry out the most demanding tasks using their devices.

Notably, Microsoft Windows 365 is not meant for everyday consumers. It needs a fully functional IT team and infrastructure for its deployment. It lets you run a Windows installation on older devices that might not be able to run it on themselves.

Given that Windows 11 has some intense requirements, many organizations might require time before their in-house hardware can run it. Meanwhile, they can use Windows 365 to run the latest Windows builds to get their tasks done.

