Mitron TV App Not Homegrown; Rather A Rebranded App From Pakistan

The famous online war between content creators from TikTok and YouTube was like a blowback to the former. With TikTok facing backlash from the Indian masses, a homegrown short video application dubbed Mitron TV app became the new resort. The app gained huge popularity within just a month of its launch dethroning TikTok in India. But what was being marketed as the country's production is rather the development of Pakistan.

Is Mitron TV App Made In Pakistan?

The Mitron TV app was said to be developed by a student of IIT Roorkee and is being touted for its Indian roots. However, the app is now claimed to be rather a rebranded version of a Pakistani app dubbed TicTac.

The source code for this app is said to be developed by a company in our neighboring country. The app's source code was bought legally; however, no difference was made for the final product.

In a statement given to News18, Irfan Sheikh, the founder, and CEO of Qboxus said, "We expect our customers to use our code and build something on their own. But Mitron's developer has taken our exact product, changed the logo, and uploaded it to their store. Just for reference, Qboxus is the company that had developed the TicTac app.

What's All the Hype About?

The Mitron TV app has gained all the popularity due to its 'Make In India' status. And this rising popularity is what seems to bug the previous owners. Adding on Sheikh said, "There is no problem with what the developer has done. He paid for the script and used it, which is okay. But, the problem is with people referring to it as an Indian-made app, which is not true especially because they have not made any changes."

If we speak of the numbers, then the Mitron TV app was downloaded over 5 million times at Google Play store. It has received a 4.7-star rating. Within a short span of its launch, it saw huge traffic.

Creators have started flooding the platform with entertainment content. This might come as a shocker considering this app was being boasted as an Indian product. Currently, no clarification on the same has been given by the developers of the Mitron TV app.

