Mobikwik partners with Samsung Pay

Mobile wallet company Mobikwik has partnered with Samsung Pay, under which consumers will be able to make payments with a single tap using select Samsung handsets.

As a part of the tie-up, MobiKwik wallet is now integrated with Samsung Pay Mini to enable one-tap payments at more than 1.4 million MobiKwik powered merchants pan-India. MobiKwik will also be available soon to Samsung Pay users.

Sanjay Razdan, Director, Samsung Pay Business, Samsung India said, "We are enthused by the tremendous response Samsung Pay has received since its launch, both from our consumers as well as partners."

He said, "Moving into the next phase of new and innovative services for Samsung Pay, we are delighted to have MobiKwik on board as a partner. As India's biggest, most-trusted brand of mobile phones, Samsung remains committed to a digitally-empowered economy and will continue to create meaningful innovations that will transform lives."

Samsung Pay was launched in India in March this year and Samsung Pay Mini is now available on Samsung eligible devices, including J7 Max, J7'16, J7 Prime, On Max and On Nxt.

Announcing the association, Daman Soni, Head of Growth at MobiKwik said, "The future of digital payments in India will thrive only by collaborating with various ecosystem partners to drive acceptance. It is wonderful to walk hand in hand with Samsung in achieving the Digital India mission."

Soni said, "We look forward to receiving a warm welcome from Samsung users and aim to provide them with the ease of payment. More than 55 million users and 1.4 million merchants will benefit from this association."