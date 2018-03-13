Motorola to open MotoHubs in Mumbai on Thursday

With an aim to expand its retail presence, Motorola India is all set to open MotoHubs in Mumbai on Thursday.

"The company is all set to launch Moto Hubs in Mumbai on Thursday," sources close to the development told GizBot. Moreover, Moto is also planning to open its store in Banglore next week.

The Managing Director of Motorola Mobility India, Sudhin Mathur took to Twitter to confirm the Mumbai launch. In the tweet, the company's top man wrote, "We are all geared up to take over the city of dreams. MotoHubs will be unveiled soon in the city that never sleeps."

Recently, Motorola announced the opening of 25 new Moto Hubs in Kolkata. The company also plans to open 1000 stores across 100 cities by end of 2018.

As part of the strategy to consolidate its retail presence, earlier in January 2018, Motorola had announced the opening of 50 new Moto Hubs in New Delhi.

Furthermore, the company partnered with Poorvika Mobiles across 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers. This has taken the total number of Moto Hub stores under the state format partnerships to 400 and it is targeting one-third of the company's total sales to come from organized Motorola outlets, Moto Hubs across formats.

These Moto Hubs will allow customers to experience and get a hands-on demo of the product range, including the recently launched Moto Z2 force and Moto X4.

Apart Aside from smartphones, Moto Hubs also house accessories like on-ear and in-ear headphones, Moto shells, and covers and the recently launched Moto Mods will also be available for customers to experience and purchase. Customers can experience the all-new JBL Sound Boost 2 speaker, Moto TurboPower Pack battery mod, and the GamePad Mod to explore their passions.