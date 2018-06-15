Mozilla is working on releasing a Voice-controlled web browser named ‘Scout’

We all would agree to the fact the Google Chrome is one of the best available web browsers out there. Even though the browser has some rivals such as Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge it is still leading the market when it comes to web browsers. However, it seems that Mozilla is catching up slowly; the company has seen some success with its recently released Firefox Quantum browser. The Firefox Quantum give the Chrome a tough beat on certain parameters and with new improved features like enhanced privacy tools and downloading speeds the browser will surely have an increased user base.

Now, it is being reported that Mozilla is working towards a new project name Scout. Scout is said to be a web browser for the future, as it makes use of voice commands for navigation, searching, and for even reading content instead of using the traditionally used mouse, keyboards, and mobile touch inputs.

Mozilla has introduced 'Scout' browser in its recently held all-hands meeting for employees in San Francisco. In an internal circular Mozilla mentions that"With the Scout app, we start to explore browsing and consuming content with voice". The details related to the availability are not still clear as the Scout browser is still a 'pilot stage project'.

Also, a Mozilla spokesperson quoted to CNET that "We use our internal All Hands conference to come together so we can plan and build for the future. We look forward to discussing these efforts publicly when they are further developed". The topics which were discussed during the all-hands conference included a circular which mentions 'architecture and key components needed for a voice platform, the required capabilities of those components and the challenges of working with the limitations and confines of existing platforms'.

Mozilla Scout browser is speculated to set new benchmarks for accessibility with the introduction of an intuitive and reliable method for exploring the web instead of relying on virtual assistants. This is because even though the virtual-assistant is smart it still needs to catch up a lot to be as functional as the web browsers in terms of searching the content on the web.