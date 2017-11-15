Mozilla launches new Firefox Quantum browser for faster surfing

A new browser is in town. Mozilla has just launched its latest browser called Firefox Quantum. Built on a completely overhauled core engine, it is over twice as fast as Firefox from 6 months ago.

According to Mozilla, Firefox Quantum will allow you to "surf a ton of pages, open a zillion tabs" without experiencing a glitch as it uses comparatively lesser memory. It is said to be the biggest update Mozilla has released after the Firefox 1.0 back in 2014. If you are interested, you can install it right now to see the improvements over its last version.

While the blog post by Mozilla mentions that Firefox Quantum is fast, there are no definite numbers given. The User Interface (UI) has been redesigned as well. Dubbed as Photon, this new UI aims to modernize and unify anything under Firefox. As suggested by the name, Photon UI is said to be incredibly fast and smooth. What's more, the redesigned UI of Firefox Quantum will look the same regardless of the device you are using.

Additionally, the Pocket integration has moved one step forward as it now includes Pocket recommendations as well as your most visited pages.

The blog post further reveals that in the US and Canada, Google will become the default search provider in Firefox Quantum.

Besides all these, Mozilla has apparently made several performance improvements in the browser's core and shipped a new CSS engine, Stylo, that takes better advantage of today's hardware with multiple cores that are optimized for low power consumption.

Firefox has also been improved so that the tab you're on gets prioritized over all others, making better use of your valuable system resources. Lastly, there are innumerable ways in which you can customize the Firefox toolbar right out of the box. We have embedded the video down below to give you a glimpse of the new browser.