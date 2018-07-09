Mozilla might be working on an Android Browser named ‘Fenix’

Mozilla is said to be working on developing a new Android browser which is called 'Fenix' and it is expected to be available for the users by next year. It is being expected that the new browser is in its early stages of development and at this point, it is not clear whether the browser will be rolled out as a new app or a new version of Firefox. The FireFox is among one of the most popular third-party-web browsers which are available for multiple platforms including Android and others.

Mozilla has a number of other browsers on Android under its umbrella apart from the widely popular Firefox, which includes the privacy-focused ''Focus' and a lightweight data-saving Rocket which are available for the Indonesian market. The company is also working on developing a Mixed Reality browser which is called Firefox Reality. The Firefox Reality is specifically designed for the next generation of VR and AR headsets.

Also, at present there is little information related to the upcoming browser, however, a Redditor called hamsterkill pointed it out that the name itself is an homage to the Mozilla Firefox's original codename, Fenix, which in turn was a reference on how the project evolved from the Mozilla Suite.

The initial commit message on the Github also includes a famous quote from the late Stephen Hawking - "Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet". It also has a few lines from Ylvis's 2014 single, 'The Fox', along with a link to a YouTube video of 'Rize of the Fenix' from American comedy rockers, Tenacious D.

As of now the details related to the new project are not available and it would be hard to comment on anything related to the new browser. However, it would be interesting to see that what Mozilla has in store for the Android users.

Also, in one of our recent articles related to Mozilla, we covered four Firefox Mobile extensions that ensure privacy and security, read the complete story here.