MSI to unveil 3 laptops at Computex 2019

MSI which manufacturers gaming hardware is now planning to launch an updated version of GT75 i.e MSIGT76 at the Computex 2019.

The MSI GT76 Titan features a full desktop Intel Core i9 processor with 8-core 16-thread configuration for remarkable 5.0GHz. It has 4 fans and 11 heat pipes, is able to generate 2.25 times the airflow for extreme gaming performance. Coupled with GeForce RTX 2080 graphics.

Moreover, the GT76 Titan is designed with Mystic Light not only on the keyboard but also with underglow to provide one-of-a-kind user experiences.

MSI will also launch a new version of its GE63 Raider, the GE65 which is an upgraded version 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, the GE65 Raider can easily handle demanding AAA games titles.

In addition, the ultra-fast 240Hz IPS-level thin bezel display ensures sharp, clear images in a compact form factor. It also now features Wi-Fi 6.

MSI is also unveiling MSI P65 Creator Laptop featuring the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, the P65 Creator is capable of editing 4K video files and photos as well as taking on motion graphics rendering and 3D animation. With its 4K UHD display, the P65 Creator delivers stunningly detailed pictures in vivid colors. Outfitted with ultra-light aluminum chassis, the P65 Creator can be easily carried in one hand and is equipped with a long-lasting battery that allows creators to take imagination outdoors and be immersed in their creative world.

The Creator Center software is the icing on the cake that allows users to optimize and allocate system resources according to their individual needs.

"We look forward to bringing Computex 2019 the best-in-class hardware lineup for gamers, creators and all," says Sam Chern, MSI Marketing VP.

"MSI always knows that the future of PC industry is unlimited and that the demands for hardware from gamers or creators are no longer just the hardware specification. MSI GT76 Titan Gaming Laptop, MSI newest flagship laptop, also gets jury's attention and wins the highest honor of Golden Award with its remarkable software and hardware technology integration. With the encouragement from these awards and positive reviews, MSI will keep on challenging its own limits in product design, and bringing gamers more inspiring gaming experiences." added Sam Chern added.